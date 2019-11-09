1,415 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.89.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $196.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $123.24 and a 12 month high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $27,439,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total value of $22,143,636.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,068 shares of company stock worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

