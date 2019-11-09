$130.15 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report $130.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.42 million and the lowest is $123.85 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $137.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $522.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $508.80 million to $534.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $532.35 million, with estimates ranging from $509.38 million to $544.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.16 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.68. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

