1,209 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SAP by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SAP by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SAP from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Baader Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $136.44 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $140.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.81.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

