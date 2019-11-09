$11.38 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to post $11.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.21 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $43.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.40 billion to $43.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.90 billion to $47.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.96.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,039,511. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in American Express by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,474 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Swedbank increased its stake in American Express by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,026,438 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $126,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in American Express by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $121.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

