$0.81 EPS Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.83 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $202.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 882,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 40.0% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 158,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

