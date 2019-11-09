$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.74. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.57.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $406,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $269,854.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,878.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 952.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.13. 472,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.