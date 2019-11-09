$0.68 EPS Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.67. Kforce reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $41.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.22. Kforce has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In other Kforce news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $130,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $164,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,975 shares of company stock valued at $333,886. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kforce by 249.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Kforce by 13.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 26.5% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kforce by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 379,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

