$0.53 EPS Expected for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Laureate Education reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 307.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAUR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.15. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $250,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $60,900.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,453.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007,700 shares of company stock valued at $267,649,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 376,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 156,499 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.