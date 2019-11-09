$0.53 EPS Expected for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Laureate Education reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 307.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LAUR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -555.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.15. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $250,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $60,900.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,453.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007,700 shares of company stock valued at $267,649,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 376,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 156,499 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

