$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.58. Pacira Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacira Biosciences.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $246,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $503,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $44.02 on Friday. Pacira Biosciences has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 151.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

