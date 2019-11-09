$0.40 EPS Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 103.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 654.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 165,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.91. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

