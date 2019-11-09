$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Invitation Homes reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.66 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Invitation Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 124,383 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,731,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $335,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,550.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,649,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,523,023. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at $139,000.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.40. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.09%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

