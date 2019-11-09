$0.30 EPS Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Atlantic Capital Bancshares also reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 45.08%.

ACBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. 35,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.