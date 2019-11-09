$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OMNOVA Solutions’ earnings. OMNOVA Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OMNOVA Solutions.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 18.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMNOVA Solutions stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.09. 226,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,254. The company has a market capitalization of $453.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. OMNOVA Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

