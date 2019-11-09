-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Marinus Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.65.

MRNS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 534,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,950. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 115,294 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

