-$0.08 EPS Expected for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.05. Noble Energy reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Noble Energy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,038 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Noble Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,692 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Noble Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,192,328 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 59,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

NBL traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.43. 7,933,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,083. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.37. Noble Energy has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

