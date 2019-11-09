-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,621.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John F. Sheridan sold 9,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $667,946.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $843,091.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 458,221 shares of company stock worth $32,039,235. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 212.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 127.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 85,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,160 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,641,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 30,215 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 0.16. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.