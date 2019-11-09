-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qumu will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qumu.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Qumu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Qumu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 144,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Qumu by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QUMU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 106,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,997. Qumu has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $28.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

