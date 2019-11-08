Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ZYNE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 45,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,329. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 4.74.

ZYNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

