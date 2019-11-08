ZPER Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One ZPER token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $850,588.00 and $2,759.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00076250 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00380970 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011303 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001470 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008148 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,314,902,816 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, HitBTC, Liquid, BitForex, Coinsuper and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

