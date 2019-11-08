Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.70 EPS

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. The company had a trading volume of 532,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,004. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.94. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities set a $69.00 target price on shares of Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In other news, EVP Gail M. Farfel sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $179,192.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

