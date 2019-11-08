ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZIXI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Shares of ZIX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 575,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,643. The company has a market cap of $371.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. ZIX’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIX by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 631,733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ZIX by 702.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,368 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in ZIX by 190.6% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 782,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 512,950 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ZIX by 25.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 691,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 142,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ZIX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

