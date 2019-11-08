ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Issues Earnings Results

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

