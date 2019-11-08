Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.95.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $141.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.52. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $96.99 and a 52 week high of $144.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In related news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,244 shares of company stock worth $5,621,885. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 32.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

