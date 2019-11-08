Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Buy Rating from Craig Hallum

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Zillow Group from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim set a $54.00 price target on Zillow Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $57.00 price target on Zillow Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

NASDAQ ZG traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $37.54. 61,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.30. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $745.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,914.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 376.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

