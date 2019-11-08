ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.
