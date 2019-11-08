ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

About ZEONS CORP/SH SH

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

