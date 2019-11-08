Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Adrian Mcdermott Sells 3,484 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $245,622.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $49,008.96.

On Monday, October 7th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $260,359.32.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $54,756.66.

On Friday, September 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $275,096.64.

On Monday, August 19th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $55,426.80.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.55. 8,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,872. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.56.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zendesk to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Zendesk from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

