Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €45.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.94 ($48.76).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €37.87 ($44.03) on Monday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.74.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

