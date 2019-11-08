Zacks: Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Given $20.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $20.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.33 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Southern National Banc. of Virginia an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

SONA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ SONA opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $385.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.94. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $70,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 12,910 shares of company stock worth $111,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.