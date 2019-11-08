Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Hold

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

SUPN has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. 1,010,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 25.92%. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after purchasing an additional 350,905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 298,624 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 501,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 275,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 306,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 96,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

