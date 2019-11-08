Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) to “Hold”

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCGLY. BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Societe Generale from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Societe Generale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Societe Generale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCGLY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. 424,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,727. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Societe Generale has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

