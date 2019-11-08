Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) to “Hold”

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.72 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $89.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Profire Energy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. Research analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,124,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 270,124 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Profire Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Profire Energy by 179.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 706,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 453,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

