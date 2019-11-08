Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) to “Buy”

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Contango Oil & Gas Company is a Houston, Texas based, independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, exploitation and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and in the onshore Texas and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. “

MCF has been the topic of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital raised Contango Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $12.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million.

In related news, Director John C. Goff bought 2,210,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $2,099,998.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,280,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,176.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,204,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

