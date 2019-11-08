Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. 359,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $432.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $7.24.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 811,112 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,000 shares of company stock worth $888,000 in the last 90 days. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

