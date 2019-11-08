Zacks: Brokerages Set $26.50 Target Price for Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $26.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.37) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Applied Therapeutics an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLT stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,920. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

