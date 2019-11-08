Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.42). Merus posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a negative net margin of 104.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRUS. ValuEngine downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Merus by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $337.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. Merus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

