Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.94 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce $28.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.37 million. Kamada posted sales of $14.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $128.10 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $137.94 million, with estimates ranging from $133.92 million to $140.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Kamada had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.86 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMDA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.26 on Friday. Kamada has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.09.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.