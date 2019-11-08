Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) will announce $618.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cott’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $622.50 million and the lowest is $614.50 million. Cott reported sales of $609.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cott will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cott in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cott from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

In related news, Director Eric Rosenfeld bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $990,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 415,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,617.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $312,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,250.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COT. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Cott by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cott during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Cott during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cott by 3,352.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 195,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 189,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cott during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,290,000.

NYSE COT opened at $12.64 on Friday. Cott has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

