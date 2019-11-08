Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Century Aluminum reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Century Aluminum.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENX. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of CENX opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Aluminum (CENX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.