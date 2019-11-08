Zacks: Analysts Expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Twitter reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twitter to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Aegis lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.61.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $243,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $287,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,723 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,735,204,000 after buying an additional 1,510,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,390,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $397,522,000 after purchasing an additional 630,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17,011.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,337,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $206,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,127 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. Twitter has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

