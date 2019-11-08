Zacks: Analysts Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post $81.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.55 million. Luminex posted sales of $72.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $335.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.13 million to $336.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $362.84 million, with estimates ranging from $356.76 million to $372.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Luminex had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other news, CEO Nachum Shamir bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $98,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Luminex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,495,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after purchasing an additional 34,902 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 68,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 27.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 145,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Luminex has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $880.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

