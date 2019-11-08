Zacks: Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $566.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will post sales of $566.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $511.00 million to $615.50 million. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $696.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $555.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 9,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $65,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,495.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 7,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,792.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,500 shares of company stock worth $247,420 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,612,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after buying an additional 739,275 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7,324.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,939,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,328 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,363,545 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 565,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,110,389 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 198,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $14,694,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

