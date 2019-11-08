Zacks: Analysts Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce $30.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.80 million to $33.70 million. Ballard Power Systems posted sales of $28.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $94.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.30 million to $98.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $136.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. The stock had a trading volume of 997,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,241. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.80. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 60.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 175.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

