Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $965.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.06 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 151.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $23.61.

In other news, Director Marshall E. Eisenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,924.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Miller acquired 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $494,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,369.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $625,675. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 42.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

