Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Murphy Oil posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 583.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

