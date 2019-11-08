Yousef A. Valine Sells 28,249 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Stock

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon National Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. Raymond James upgraded First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 142,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 55,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

