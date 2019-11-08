XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Price Up 5% on Earnings Beat

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $22.27, approximately 6,524 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 26,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter. XOMA had a negative net margin of 72.20% and a negative return on equity of 51.91%.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other XOMA news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $84,084.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $110,293.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,111 shares of company stock valued at $278,486. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XOMA by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 43,019 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $172.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90.

About XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

