Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 4,876.50%.

XERS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,264. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.49.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $249,300.00. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XERS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.