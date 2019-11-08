XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised XCel Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th.
Shares of XCel Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.74. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65. XCel Brands has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XCel Brands by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of XCel Brands by 125.0% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 90,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XCel Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XCel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.