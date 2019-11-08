XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised XCel Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

Shares of XCel Brands stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.74. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65. XCel Brands has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that XCel Brands will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XCel Brands by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of XCel Brands by 125.0% in the second quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 90,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XCel Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.