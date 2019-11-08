Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.00

Xaar plc (LON:XAR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $79.00 and traded as low as $45.00. Xaar shares last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 84,943 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xaar in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $36.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

