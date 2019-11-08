Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Wright Medical Group from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wright Medical Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Shares of WMGI stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. Wright Medical Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.04 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wright Medical Group news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.56 per share, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Palmisano acquired 46,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $997,929.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 94,654 shares of company stock worth $2,021,859 and sold 3,357 shares worth $70,822. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMGI. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 839,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 56,645 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter worth $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Wright Medical Group during the second quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,167,000 after buying an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.